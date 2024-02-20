Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.81.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

TSE:ABX opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.91. The stock has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.65 and a 52 week high of C$28.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,350.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener acquired 30,833 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.57 per share, with a total value of C$541,735.81. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 108,880 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener purchased 30,833 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. Insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.