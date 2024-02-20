Barrington Research Raises Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $211.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $184.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $179.58 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

