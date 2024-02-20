Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Baudax Bio Stock Performance
BXRX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.
