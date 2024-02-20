Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. 396,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 453,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

