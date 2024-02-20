Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,624 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $86,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.