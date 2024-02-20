Bel Fuse (BELFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $979.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

