Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $259.59 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.95 or 0.05691434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00073333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,387,411 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,327,411 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

