Berenberg Bank Boosts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 200

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £406 million, a P/E ratio of 5,413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.20 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.97.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.