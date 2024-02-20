Berenberg Bank Boosts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 200

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £406 million, a P/E ratio of 5,413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.20 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.97.
About Sabre Insurance Group
