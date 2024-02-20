Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,855. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

