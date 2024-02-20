Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,962 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $275,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,703 shares of company stock worth $5,168,855 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.4 %

BERY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 268,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.