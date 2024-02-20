Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Best Buy by 104.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,873 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.