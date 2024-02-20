B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

BGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 303,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

