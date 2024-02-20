BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

