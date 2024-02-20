Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $219.21. The stock had a trading volume of 190,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $250.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen has a 12-month low of $216.63 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

