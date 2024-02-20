Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $311.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.07. 714,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,329. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.63 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

