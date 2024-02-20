BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1,221.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,838,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

BMRN traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. 582,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

