Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.81. The stock had a trading volume of 592,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.68.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

