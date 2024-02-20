Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $201.14. 490,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

