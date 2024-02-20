Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.21. 310,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,871. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

