Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

