Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

