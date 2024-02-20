Bison Wealth LLC Buys 918 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,043 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

