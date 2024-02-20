Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.