Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 692.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

