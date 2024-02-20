Bison Wealth LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.