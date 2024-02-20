Bison Wealth LLC Has $673,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
