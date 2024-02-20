Bison Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $253.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

