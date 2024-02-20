Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

