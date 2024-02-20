Bison Wealth LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

