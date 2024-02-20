Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XLG opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.