Bison Wealth LLC Sells 4,541 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,575 shares of company stock worth $4,452,009 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CLH opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.57 and a fifty-two week high of $187.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

