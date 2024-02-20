Bison Wealth LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

