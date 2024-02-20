BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $725,673.00

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $52,048.35 or 0.99963070 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $646.38 million and $725,673.00 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00168771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 51,998.60950949 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $721,129.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

