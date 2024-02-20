Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 7.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 20,616,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,059,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

