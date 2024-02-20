BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $45.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002145 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000111 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $44,707,565.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

