BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

