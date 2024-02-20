BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $499.40

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499.40 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 499.64 ($6.29), with a volume of 276245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.41).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 546.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 559.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.90 million, a PE ratio of 737.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In related news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($138,000.50). In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 4,487 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,588.76 ($30,960.41). Also, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($138,000.50). Insiders purchased a total of 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

