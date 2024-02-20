Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 7.4%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,921,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,524,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
