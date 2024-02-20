Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

