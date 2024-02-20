Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

