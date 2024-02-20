Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.9%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 1,447,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,186,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

