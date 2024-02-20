Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.73.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,195,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.