BlueScope Steel Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Insider Transactions at BlueScope Steel
In related news, insider Ewen Crouch 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. In related news, insider Ewen Crouch 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. Also, insider Mark Vassella 163,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About BlueScope Steel
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
See Also
