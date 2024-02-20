BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.96.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE AC opened at C$18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.17. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

