BMO Capital Markets Trims AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Target Price to $83.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s previous close.

AMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

AMN traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. 218,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,582. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $21,626,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

