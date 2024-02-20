Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

