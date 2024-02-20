Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

