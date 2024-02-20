Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 27,259 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.13% of Open Text worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

