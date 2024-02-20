Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 695.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NPK traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The company has a market cap of $562.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $84.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

