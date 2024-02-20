Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 36,504 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Down 1.5 %

SWI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,081. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

